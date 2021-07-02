At Everton, Rafa Benitez might repeat Carlo Ancelotti’s request for Philippe Coutinho’s move.

Rafael Benitez has been manager of Everton for less than 48 hours, and the rumour mill is already churning.

Philippe Coutinho, with whom he worked as a teenager at Inter Milan before joining Liverpool, has been linked with a return to Spain.

But, after Carlo Ancelotti’s request to send his former charges James Rodriguez and Allan to Goodison Park last summer, might Benitez do the same?

Three stars have been identified by the ECHO as candidates for Benitez and Marcel Brands.

Coutinho has publicly flirted with the possibility of returning to Anfield after seeing his career deteriorate since leaving Liverpool in January 2018.

Given the manner in which the Brazilian left, Jurgen Klopp appears to have no interest to bring him back to Merseyside.

Benitez, on the other hand, managed the current Barcelona player during his brief tenure as Inter Milan’s manager. Benitez was the one who informed Liverpool’s then-director of football, Damien Comolli, about his availability.

Benitez, who had prematurely recognized Coutinho’s talent, may be the one to help the 29-year-career old’s get back on track.

Coutinho might be the guy to help fill any vacuum if Everton’s midfield architect James Rodriguez leaves at Goodison Park, as there is still doubt over his future.

Even if Rodriguez stays, Coutinho’s versatility to play on the left side of midfield or in one of the deeper positions should benefit Benitez as he attempts to get off to a fast start at Goodison Park.

Under Carlo Ancelotti’s management, Napoli defender Koulibaly was linked with a move to Everton, but the club remained tight-lipped about the speculation.

Benitez, on the other hand, has previously signed the 30-year-old, bringing him to Napoli in 2014.

“Rafa Benitez allowed me to find real football,” Koulibaly stated. I had previously played in the French second division and then Belgium, but he gave me the chance to play in Serie A for the first time, a league of immense importance.

“His style is extremely similar to Ancelotti’s because they are both coaches who have won a lot of games, worked at elite clubs, and their visions of the game have a lot of similarities.”

Everton is the final team on the list.