At Everton, Rafa Benitez discusses Andros Townsend’s position and Demarai Gray’s push.

After Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray’s signings were completed earlier this week, Rafa Benitez detailed what they will contribute to Everton.

On Tuesday, the new Blues manager welcomed his first summer acquisition, a former Crystal Palace player who signed a two-year agreement with the club.

Gray’s transfer from Bayer Leverkusen was announced two days later, with the former Leicester City man committing to the club until June 2024 – with a one-year extension option.

Both fly out to the United States immediately to join up with their teammates in preparation for the Florida Cup, which begins this weekend against Millonarios.

And now Benitez has weighed in on both, first highlighting the traits he believes Gray will offer to the team following his singing.

“Some people don’t know if he’s right-footed or left-footed!” Everton manager Ronald Koeman said on the club’s official YouTube channel.

“That means he can deliver with his left or right foot, play on the left or right side of the field, and as I’ve always said, we’ve been seeking for someone who can make some crosses.

“You must provide deliveries because we have a striker who can be very dangerous in the air.

“Andros has the ability to beat players, make crosses, and is also very excellent at set pieces. I believe he can provide us with valuable experience.”

Providing offensive quality from the wing was something Everton lacked throughout the 2020/21 season.

When asked how essential Townsend’s defensive responsibilities will be, the new manager emphasized that his top-flight abilities will be far more important.

“The wingers have to run a lot, and depending on the system, they have to go up and down all the time,” he continued.

“Normally, they have to put in some defensive effort. For me, the most important thing with him is that he can deliver.

“It’s more about what he can do offensively than defensively,” says the coach. He, like everyone else, must contribute to the team’s defense, but the most important thing to me is how he performs in the final third.

