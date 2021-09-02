At Everton, Rafa Benitez and James Rodriguez can still help each other.

Everton fans may have accepted the fact that they will never witness James Rodriguez play for the club in person.

With the exception of a select handful who were in attendance for last season’s behind-closed-doors contests, those fortunate enough to attend the Florida Cup have been the only fans allowed to witness the Colombian international in person.

On the all-too-rare occasions that spectators were able to sit in their seats, it had almost become a running joke among many that the playmaker was always injured.

Rodriguez has been isolated for much of the beginning of 2021/22 after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for Covid-19. With full stadiums once again, Rodriguez has been isolating.

However, there were rumors of a move as well.

Rafa Benitez warned the Colombian international that he wasn’t in his plans for the coming season, but no deal was ever made before the deadline.

As a result, the manager may need to reconsider his strategy.

Other players, on the other hand, could anticipate the manager to prepare for the new season without him, leaving them on the bench and possibly only deploying them in an injury crisis.

Rodriguez can’t possibly be like that.

Even if the 30-year-season old’s wasn’t ideal, he still proved to be a key member of the club, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 23 Premier League games.

He still has the most natural talent of anyone in the Everton squad on his best days. The Blues cannot afford to overlook his abilities.

He may not be able to start every game this season, but that’s good with him.

In fact, the team placed much too much faith in Rodriguez to produce something spectacular in even the most trying of circumstances in 2020/21, without having a strategy in place to assist the playmaker in achieving that aim.

Take, for example, the defeats at home to Sheffield United, Fulham, and Newcastle. Each of those matches saw the Colombian international start, but he was unable to provide the requisite magic.

Following his departure from Goodison Park, Carlo Ancelotti must face this criticism.

Because he was so intent on establishing a good defensive setup, his team didn’t appear to have one. “The summary has come to an end.”