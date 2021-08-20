At Duke University, 84 basketball camp participants are being treated for flu-like symptoms.

After being exposed to the Legionella bacterium on the Duke University campus, 84 attendees of the K Academy Basketball Fantasy Camp are being treated for flu-like symptoms.

The Ivy League school made the outbreak declaration on their official website on Thursday. Between August 11 and 15, the adult participants at the basketball camp were exposed to Legionella. Legionella is a non-contagious bacteria that infects people and causes flu-like symptoms.

Fever, muscle tiredness, nausea, and respiratory distress were reported by all 84 guests who were exposed to Legionella. The attendees have been contacted by Duke physicians for further instructions. None of the Duke student athletes were infected with Legionella or were ill as a result of it.

Duke disease experts collaborated with federal, state, and local health agencies to identify that the Legionella outbreak occurred on campus in a training room. The training room has been closed and is being disinfected by other campus employees.

Outbreaks have become more common in densely populated locations, such as college campuses, since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

According to Duke University, there have been 100 new positive COVID-19 cases in the previous week. According to university officials, the vast majority of those who tested positive had been vaccinated.

According to university officials, only 1% of the almost 10,000 tests done on campus in the last week were positive. In addition, 97 of the reported cases were students, with 14 involving staff and professors, bringing the total to 111.

The cases, according to Duke University Vice President of Affairs Mary Pat McMahon, were related to indoor gatherings in the Durham area, including a pub and a private residence.

On Thursday, Duke University issued a letter stating that the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccination will be offered to people who match certain criteria detailed on the CDC’s website.

Faculty and staff with specified health issues or moderate to severe immunocompromised systems who have been fully vaccinated for at least 28 days can arrange an appointment at the Duke Employee Vaccination Clinic, according to the university.

“We are hoping to get approval to start delivering a booster dosage of COVID-19 mRNA. This is a condensed version of the information.