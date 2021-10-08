At Dobbies Garden Centre, you may bring your dog to meet Santa.

Winter is on its way, and it will soon be time to bring down the Christmas tree from the attic.

Visiting Santa’s grotto at the local garden centre is a favorite holiday pastime for families.

But did you know that our four-legged pals can also get into the Christmas mood thanks to a prominent garden centre chain?

Dobbies is launching a ‘Santa Paws’ grotto, where our adoring canines will have the opportunity to meet the big guy himself and receive their very own gift, which will be suitable for dogs of various sizes.

This year, you’ll be able to capture the perfect photo of your dog and Santa to include in your Christmas cards.

Here are some of the places in the UK where you may take your dog to meet Santa:

Atherstone

Boston

Carlisle

Cirencester

Gillingham

Huntingdon

Kings Lynn is a town in Norfolk, England.

Liverpool

Milton Keynes is a British economist who was born in the

Morpeth

Peterborough

Rugby

Southport

GreenYork Woodcote

Aberdeen

Ayr

Dundee

Dunfermline

Edinburgh

Inverness

Livingston

Milngavie

Lisburn

There will be an outdoor woods, as well as a grotto for your children, where you can spot Christmas characters along the path before being greeted by Santa and receiving a wonderful present.

The Quiet Grotto, which will be available in 50 businesses across the UK, is a new element to the festivities this year.

Santa visits will be helpful of children with special needs, taking into account auditory and visual components, and reducing anxiety, thanks to a collaboration with Autism Together.

“As a specialized UK charity supporting autistic people, we’re happy to be collaborating with Dobbies in Liverpool to help enhance their Christmas Grotto experience for visitors with autism and other sensory needs,” said Michelle Walklett, Head of Autism Together’s Autism Training and Advisory Service.

“Through this agreement, we’ll be able to provide autism awareness training to Santa and all of his elves and helpers in time for the holidays.”

Families will also be able to partake in Santa’s breakfast, which will offer both adult and child options, as well as fun games and a visit from Santa, who will bring a special present.

“At Dobbies, we aim to offer families an opportunity to come together and make memories that will last a lifetime,” said Sarah Murray, Partnership and Events Manager. For a youngster, there is nothing more wonderful than Christmas, and our calendar of events serves to bring the holiday season to life for the entire family.” “Summary Ending” is now accepting reservations.