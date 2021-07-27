At Crosby Beach, a swimmer had a “fortunate escape.”

Rescuers reported a swimmer who was “struggling in the sea” at Crosby beach had a “lucky escape.”

At 7.32 p.m. on Monday, July 26, emergency services were dispatched to reports of a person struggling in the water near the Radar Tower on Crosby Beach.

Along with the Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service’s Marine Rescue Unit, the New Brighton Lifeboat was launched.

‘We all make errors,’ a magistrate tells a thug who hit a girl 25 times.

HM Coastguard Crosby led the lifeboat to the casualty from the beach when it arrived, and the volunteer lifeboat crew were able to find, stabilize, and rescue them from the ocean.

Because they had been in the frigid water for some time, the casualty was treated for shock on board the lifeboat.

They were then transported back to the Pier Head, where they received first aid from the Marine Rescue Unit before being handed over to the North West Ambulance Service.

After completing a casualty handover, the lifeboat was stood down and returned to station.

“The casualty was very lucky that bystanders on the beach were able to raise the alarm,” said Mark Dyer, deputy launching authority, New Brighton Lifeboat.

“The casualty appeared to have been in the water for a long time and was suffering from cold water shock.

“We advise anybody who uses the water to stay within their limitations. If you get into problems in the water, float to safety. Lean back, extend your arms and legs, and float until you’ve regained control of your breathing.”

If you spot someone in distress near the water, call 999 and request the Coastguard.