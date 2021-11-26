At Christmas grottos, parents have been cautioned about creatures’suffering in silence.’

Christmas is a magical time for children, especially tiny ones.

With so many grottos and other seasonal activities to choose from, we can be spoilt for choice when it comes to where to take the kids.

However, parents are being cautioned about taking their children to Christmas activities this year.

Real-life reindeer may be found in many grottos, outdoor trails, and festivals, and the RSPCA is concerned that these complex creatures are suffering.

Weight loss, poor muscle development, misshapen antlers, and increased calf mortality are all reported by specialist vets in reindeer reared in the UK.

Dr. Ros Clubb of the RSPCA told The Washington Newsday: “Reindeer that are employed in holiday celebrations all around the country may be suffering in silence.

“We appreciate that seeing a reindeer at Christmas may seem wonderful, but the reality is that reindeer are difficult to keep healthy and require specialized care; they become agitated easily and are prone to a variety of health and welfare issues.

“Because reindeer are predatory animals in the wild, they naturally hide their ailments, and we’re afraid that many owners may not realize their reindeer are sick or may not be able to notice the problems until it’s too late.”

The animals are exposed to bustling situations, where they are surrounded by crowds, noise, and lights, which might induce stress in semi-wild creatures.

“Unfortunately, there are no legal criteria for registering reindeer, so we don’t know how many are kept or where they are kept,” Dr. Clubb noted.

“We adore Christmas, and we understand why families might believe that paying to see live reindeer at an attraction would be a lovely, festive experience, but we want this to be a joyful and healthy time for both humans and animals.”

“We ask that people think about the welfare consequences of the animals involved and look for activities that do not use live animals,” said the group.

This winter, RSPCA rescue teams will be working in all types of weather to save animals from abuse, neglect, and misery.

Visit rspca.org.uk/rescuexmas for more information.