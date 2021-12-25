At Christmas, all dog owners in the United Kingdom received an urgent warning.

There are many changes for our puppy dogs to adjust to during the holiday season, and with change comes new threats.

Packages and visitors arrive at the door, the house is decorated, large dinners are prepared with special ingredients, and wrapped gifts surround an indoor tree in your home.

While all of this adds up to the most wonderful time of the year for humans, it can also cause stress and danger for your four-legged pals.

According to Dogs Trust, there were 11 times in December when Merseyside Police Dogs assisted in the arrest of criminals. Here are some of the most prevalent risks for your dogs this Christmas, as well as some tips on how to keep them safe.

Christmas decorations and tree

The dazzling lights bring with them a slew of wires that could turn into electrical nightmares.

Dogs enjoy chewing, and if they notice wires sitting around freely on the floor, they may mistake them for a new chew toy, ending in electrocution.

Keep the cords covered to keep your pets safe, and try to keep the lowest limbs of the tree light-free.

If you notice your dog chewing on a cord, disconnect it right away and put it out of reach.

Also, make sure your tree is secure to avoid it falling on your dog, and keep any decorations that are made of glass or tinsel away from your dog to avoid injury.

PlantsBefore purchasing any Christmas plants, do your homework.

Traditional holiday plants such as mistletoe and holly are toxic to dogs and can make them sick, so try to stay away from them if you have pets.

Poinsettias are not poisonous, although eating of any plant might cause mouth irritation, vomiting, and/or diarrhoea.

To be safe, don’t bring clippings into your house to use as garland unless you know what kind they are.

FoodsWhile we all like to overindulge during the holidays and make sure our pets’ bellies are filled, you should be careful with what you give your dog.

While our pets may appear to appreciate human food, many items can be harmful and deadly to them.

The following is a list of resources. “The summary has come to an end.”