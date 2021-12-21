At Christmas, a dog was abandoned.

Freshfields Animal Rescue just began its 2021 Christmas campaign, with the goal of making this year’s holiday season the “last Christmas” in a shelter for animals who are frequently neglected for adoption.

More than 20 dogs and cats will be spending their fourth Christmas at Freshfields this year.

But the festive season will be lonely for Dolci, an eight-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier cross bulldog who has received no rehoming inquiries.

After a coworker points out a sexist tattoo, the woman is’mortified.’

“Dolci came into our care after her owner’s circumstances changed and they could no longer look after her,” Freshfields explained.

“She’s a sweetheart who enjoys nothing more than cuddling up on her very own sofa!”

“She’s become a favorite among the employees and volunteers here at the rescue,” they added.

Freshfields Animal Rescue is looking for an adult only home with few visitors, including no visiting youngsters, due to Dolci’s timid personality.

“We’re also searching for a pet-free home because she doesn’t get along with other animals,” they added.

Dolci was “quite shut down” when she first came at the kennels, but she has since been relocated to the kennel kitchen, where she gets to spend more time with the workers and volunteers.

Dolci’s previous owners informed Freshfields that she may have experienced trauma in the past, which the team believes explains her nervous disposition.

“We have really watched her come out of her shell and show us her charming personality throughout her time with us,” Freshfields said. “When she’s comfortable, she lets her playful side out.”

“Dolci has seen our veterinarian and recently had two teeth out during a dental procedure; otherwise, she is in good health.”

Freshfields has stated that potential adopters must be committed to visiting Dolci on a regular basis to build trust and form a relationship before taking her home, so please consider your location if you are thinking of applying.

“We cannot express how special Dolci is and what an amazing companion she will be when the right person comes along,” the rescue center said.

“The summary comes to an end.”