At Chester Zoo, see one of the world’s rarest pigs named after rock musicians.

At Chester Zoo, you can now see one of the world’s rarest pigs.

With only 200 Visayan warty piglets left in the wild, the arrival of a Visayan warty piglet in the zoo was reason for jubilation.

He was born last month to nine-year-old mother Gwen and ten-year-old father Tre, and he now joins a family of five.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has designated forest-dwelling pigs as critically endangered, and the species has seen a dramatic population drop in the wild.

Agricultural expansion and deforestation have destroyed enormous swaths of their native habitat in the Philippines, and they’re hunted for their flesh and prosecuted for raiding crops, making them one of the world’s rarest wild pigs.

The most recent addition to the breeding program will serve as an ambassador for his wild cousins.

“It’s amazing to observe the birth of any animal, but it’s even more special when they’re severely endangered and struggling for life in the wild,” said Mark Brayshaw, Curator of Mammals at Chester Zoo.

“Baby piglets are extremely active and playful, so the entire group will be kept very occupied in the next months.”

“Warty pigs from Visayan aren’t your typical pigs. Males grow a long, projecting mane from their heads during breeding season, giving them a mohawk-like haircut.

“As a result of this iconic look, both mum Gwen and dad Tre are named after punk rockers Gwen Stefani and Tre Cool, and I’m sure it won’t be long before we’ve agreed on an appropriate name to follow in that tradition.”

The newest addition to Chester Zoo’s endangered species breeding program is critical to maintaining a genetically viable population of Visayan warty pigs in zoos across Europe.

The Visayan warty pig was recently classified as a separate species.

Little is known about these species in the wild, and specialists believe that by working closely with them in the zoo, knowledge may be transferred to help the animals in the wild.

Stuart Young is the South East Regional Field Program Manager.