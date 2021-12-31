At Birkenhead Market’s stalwart, the shutters are being taken down for the last time.

It’s the end of an era for one of Birkenhead Market’s longest-running dealers, as the shutters came down for the final time.

Billy’s Corner, a fruit and vegetable stall at the town’s market, has been open for 60 years, but it closed for good on Christmas Eve.

Keith Ryan, the current owner, wrote an emotional letter on the Billy’s Corner Facebook page.

According to The Washington Newsday, he said: “The entire site has now been physically removed.

“I’m 57 years old and have no desire to retire. I’ve worked in the fruit and vegetable industry for 35 years, starting at 3.30 a.m.

“I took over the stall 17 years ago, but there are no customers now because there are no vendors left at Birkenhead Market. This Christmas, I experienced the worst sales I’ve ever had.

“I’m in a bad mood. For me, the worst part was the final day on Christmas Eve. It’s finally hit me, and I’m getting a little emotional.

“All of my regular customers will miss me, and we will miss them. We were a community and an institution.” Keith had expanded his business to include home deliveries during the pandemic, which provided a lifeline to many people across Wirral when store slots were unavailable.

“Aww that’s really terrible, it was part and apart of Birkenhead and the market!” one person commented on the Facebook page.

Another person stated: “The Market community has suffered another another setback! “Good luck,” one person commented, while another added, “If people don’t use the tiny shops on a regular basis, they won’t be around for long.”” The site was taken up by Wirral Council three years ago. By 2024, the market will open in a new location on the former House of Fraser site.

“The council is committed to ensuring Birkenhead Market will be at the heart of the rebirth of Birkenhead as we move forward with the town’s biggest redevelopment boost in centuries,” said Cllr Tony Jones, chair of Wirral Council’s economy, regeneration & development committee.