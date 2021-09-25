At Baltic Triangle, a new rooftop bar could debut shortly.

A rooftop bar and cafe could operate in a historic mill in Liverpool’s Baltic Triangle as part of plans to refurbish the structure.

The planning committee of Liverpool City Council will decide next week whether to approve plans to alter the building on Watkinson Street.

Duncan Birch’s plans call for a three-story addition to the building, with the eight of the intended nine floors being used for office space.

The top level, on the other hand, would become a bar with access to an open terrace with views of the Baltic.

According to a report presented to councillors, a comparable three-story expansion is presently being built on a building on neighboring Jamaica Street, and the committee should approve the plans.

“The proposal intends to construct a three-story rooftop addition and transform the structure into a mixed-use facility with offices and a bar/café on the uppermost floor, as well as an outdoor terrace,” according to the study.

“The office floorspace is projected to function on all eight stories of the building, as well as a portion of the ninth floor as enlarged. Only a portion of the ninth level would be used for the café and bar, which would include an outside terrace.”

Previous plans for the building’s improvements were approved in 2019 but never implemented.

However, the current proposals differ from prior plans in a number of ways.

The structure was originally utilized as a mill to create animal feed from imported ingredients, according to papers given to the council.

A sign for the Phoenix Oil Mill can still be seen on the structure, which is currently unoccupied save for the ground floor, and was built in 1887.

On Tuesday, the committee will meet to discuss the recommendations.