At auction, unreleased interviews with John Lennon and Yoko Ono might bring £30,000.

When a collection of previously unseen taped conversations with Liverpool’s John Lennon and Yoko Ono goes up for auction, it’s estimated to fetch up to £30,000.

The former Beatle and his wife discuss everything from their love for one other to their Bed-ins for Peace anti-war protests to Lennon’s haircut in 1969 interviews with Canadian journalist Ken Zeilig.

The tapes were discovered by interviewer Zeilig’s relatives and will be auctioned off by Omega Auctions later this month.

The year the interviews took place, Lennon, who was slain in New York at the age of 40 in 1980, married Ono.

“Our only fear in the world is that we die together,” he remarked of their friendship. It has to be at the exact same minute, or else it will be agony, even if it is three minutes later. I couldn’t stand it for three minutes.”

At the time of the recording, Lennon was still a member of the Beatles, and he talked about the band’s future. In 1970, they called it quits.

When asked about The Beatles’ plans, Lennon replied, “They don’t, you know.” After they ceased touring, the Beatles never made any arrangements.

“There were always plans in place for them. And since no one was making plans for us, we didn’t want any, so we didn’t make any.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter pondered the future of hairstyle trends, having pioneered the mop-top appearance during his early Beatles career before growing his hair long during his anti-Vietnam war campaign.

When told that his hair had become a “symbol” for peace, the Liverpudlian replied, “Well, you know, I hope so” (chuckles). Because, you see, the only people who worry about the length of my hair now are middle-aged folks with Beatle haircuts, which I had in 1964.

“And maybe in 1984 – that dreaded year – they’ll all have long hippie haircuts, and I’ll be bald, you know.” And they’re going to be upset about it.”

The interviews were lauded as a “hugely important find” by Omega Auctions’ Paul Fairweather.

The cassettes will be auctioned off by Omega Auctions on September 28 as part of their Beatles Collection sale.