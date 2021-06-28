At auction, the Garden of Eden necklace is likely to cost up to £10,000.

At auction this week, a one-of-a-kind necklace representing Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden created by a well-known eccentric designer is likely to sell up to £10,000.

The exquisite pendant, commissioned by the daughter of a prominent cabaret singer, depicts a Biblical scene replete with the serpent.

Anton Fruhauf, an eccentric jewellery designer who catered to royal families and celebrities, created the silver-gilt item.

Experts claim that because Fruhauf was a forerunner in his area, his designs frequently raised the question of whether they were jewelry or art.

Bellmans, headquartered in Billingshurst, West Sussex, is holding an auction on Thursday where the Garden of Eden artwork will be auctioned.

“When I was showed this necklace, I couldn’t believe it; it was simply so unusual,” Samantha Dunn-Davies, a jewellery consultant at Bellmans, said.

“It felt more like a work of art than a piece of jewelry, and it was clearly inspired by traditional art, but what makes it so unique is the use of unconventional materials,” says the designer.

“It was evident as soon as I glanced into the jewellery designer that we were looking at a fine example of his own style.”

Liesl Muller-Johnson, who is 80 years old, commissioned the necklace after following in her mother’s footsteps by playing cabaret tunes across Europe.

Two Fruhauf rings, as well as a dinosaur-shaped ring that may have belonged to rock singer Iggy Pop, are also up for auction.

The sculpture, which is inspired by triceratops, is projected to sell for £3,600-£3,800.

Visit www.bellmans.co.uk for more details.