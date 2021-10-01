At auction, the famous ‘Winnie the Pooh’ Bridge is expected to sell for up to $81,400.

The famous “Winnie the Pooh” bridge will be auctioned off next week, and it’s projected to fetch up to $81,400, or 40,000 to 60,000 British pounds.

In the 1920s, A. A. Milne, the author of the popular Pooh series of books, would often play with his son, Christopher Robin, on the bridge in southern England. It eventually became a common scene in the adventures of Winnie the Pooh and his companions in the 1926 book series.

The bridge is “one of the most important iconic literary objects there is,” according to James Rylands of Summer Place Auctions, which has previously auctioned notable huge artifacts, including 20 tons of the Berlin Wall. He believed it would sell for as much as 250,000 pounds ($334,000).

“It’s really tough to price it when you talk about history and throw in the passion and enjoyment that ‘Winnie the Pooh’ has provided to generations of children and adults throughout the years,” Rylands said. “I won’t be astonished if it sells for a quarter of a million pounds.”

“Offering it at auction is perhaps the best chance for people all around the world to reach out and buy it and place it in a museum,” Rylands said.

The bridge, which was previously known as Posingford Bridge, was completed in 1907 and renamed Poohsticks Bridge in 1997 by the late author’s son, whose toy animals inspired the Pooh series.

After being worn out by tourists, it was demolished in 1999 and rebuilt with a larger edifice funded entirely by the Disney corporation.

The original bridge was removed and stored at Ashdown Forest Centre in East Sussex’s southern county until it was recently given permission to be restored and salvaged by the local Parish Council. The bridge, which measures 8.87 meters long by 4.5 meters wide (29 feet by 15 feet), has now been completely repaired, with any missing sections being replaced with local oak.

The auction takes place on the 100th anniversary of Christopher Robin’s birth, when he was given a fluffy teddy bear by the luxury department shop Harrods on his first birthday.

