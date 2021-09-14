At auction, a betting store and two £30,000 terraced residences will go under the hammer.

One of the properties up for sale next week is an end terraced house that is now being used as a betting shop.

The property is located near Moreton town centre in Wirral and is priced between £100,000 and £120,000.

The property in Pasture Road is characterized as having extensive ground-floor business space (now leased to Ladbrokes) with the ability to build separate first-floor dwelling space.

It is one of 28 Merseyside-based goods that will go under the hammer at Smith and Sons’ virtual auction on September 22.

Residential and commercial property, as well as development sites, are all included.

An enlarged and upgraded semi-detached property in Old Chester Road, Tranmere, with five self-contained flats, is priced between £230,000 and 3250,000.

One of the lots is a huge detached house on Borough Road in Birkenhead. It is priced between £200,000 and £250,000 and is characterized as “ripe for conversion,” with six flats planned.

There are also a number of reasonably priced terraced properties on the Wirral, with reference prices starting at £30,000 and perfect for development and resale.

A two-storey business complex at Trinity Chambers on Ivy Street in Birkenhead with four different office suites is offered, with prices ranging from £170,000 to £190,000.

“The phasing out of the stamp duty holiday has in no way reduced the broad interest in the property market,” said Chris Johnson, auctioneer at Smith and Sons. In this auction, we have a number of highly interesting lots, all of which are reasonably priced and give particularly high yields.

“We will perform a virtual auction sale once again, allowing buyers to bid from the comfort and convenience of their own homes, with minimal disturbance to the day. Viewings have begun, and we’re here to assist with any questions.”

For a complete listing, go here, or phone 0151 647 9272 to schedule a showing.