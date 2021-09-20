At Asda, a driver was chastised for ‘puzzling’ parking.

People have been left perplexed by a driver who only parks the front of their Mini in a parking area.

Kyle Christian, who lives in Ellesmere Port, was visiting the town’s ASDA supermarket when he noticed a red Mini Cooper parked in a tight area.

He shared a photo of the automobile on the ‘Pride in the Port’ Facebook page after taking a picture of it in the parking bay with only the front visible.

“Great parking in the Asda car park in Ellesmere Port,” Kyle remarked. “If you see the owner of this car, please shake their hand or give them a high five for being the world’s greatest parker.”

People weighed in on the parking situation in the comments section.

“Surely they must have thought, oh, I’m not in when they got out of the car to check their parking?” one woman speculated.

“Still technically BETWEEN the lines, so better than half the people I see there,” one man said.

“Could there be a handbrake problem and the car has rolled back?” another social media user speculated. “Asda usually rolls back the prices,” another guy responded.

“That will perplex the parking warden,” someone else said. To ticket or not to ticket, that is the question. That is the issue.”