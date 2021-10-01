At Arkansas State Park, a couple discovers a 4.38-carat yellow diamond.

In a U.S. National Park, amateur treasure seekers discovered a rare diamond less than an hour into their search.

The 4.38-carat yellow diamond was discovered on top of the earth by Noreen Wredberg of Granite Bay, California.

Her find is thought to be the largest diamond discovered in nearly a year in Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park.

Noreen and her husband Michael have spent a significant portion of their retirement traveling and exploring America’s National Parks.

The pair made a spur-of-the-moment decision to explore the area’s famous Crater of Diamonds while in Arkansas.

“When I discovered we weren’t too far away,” Noreen told Arkansas State Parks, “I knew we had to come.”

Her husband takes credit for the discovery after advising her on where to look.

“It was cold in the shade that morning, so I suggested we travel to the middle of the field, where it was warmer,” he explained.

She discovered the gleaming jewel on top of the earth around 40 minutes later.

“I didn’t know it was a diamond at the time,” Noreen explained, “but it was clean and shiny, so I picked it up!”

The delighted couple took their prize to the park’s Diamond Discovery Center for identification, and park staff eventually informed them that they had discovered a massive yellow diamond.

“When I first saw this diamond under the microscope, I thought, ‘Wow, what a gorgeous shape and color,” said Park Superintendent Caleb Howell in a statement.

“Mrs. Wredberg’s diamond is over four carats and the size of a jellybean, with a pear shape and a lemonade yellow color.”

Many of the park’s most valuable diamonds, according to park interpreter Waymon Cox, can be found simply sitting on the ground.

“We plow the search area on a regular basis to loosen the soil and facilitate natural erosion,” he explained.

“Due to the fact that diamonds are rather weighty for their size and lack static electricity, dirt does not adhere to them.

“When rain reveals a larger diamond when the light shines, its reflective surface is frequently visible.”

During a mining operation in Diamonds State Park in 1924, the biggest diamond ever discovered in the United States was uncovered.

Uncle Sam was the name given to a 40.23 carat white diamond with a pink cast.

