At Arkansas State Park, a California woman discovers a 4.38-carat yellow diamond.

One California woman discovered a 4.38-carat yellow diamond at the Arkansas Crater of Diamonds State Park, proving the phrase “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend.”

Noreen Wredberg learned she was close to the diamond park while on vacation with her husband at the Hot Springs National Park on Sept. 23.

She told Arkansas State Parks press, “I first saw the park highlighted on a TV broadcast some years ago.” “I knew we had to come when I learned we weren’t too far away!”

Noreen began her search in a covered spot near the mine’s entrance, but after her husband’s advice, she stepped out. Within an hour of exploring, she discovered the rock laying on top of the earth, which proved to be profitable.

According to KATV, Noreen added, “I didn’t know it was a diamond at the time, but it looked clean and shiny, so I picked it up.”

She allegedly subsequently gave the diamond to her husband Michael, who had it examined by park officials. The stone was a 4.38-carat yellow diamond, they told him.

“Wow, what a wonderful shape and color!” I exclaimed when I first saw this diamond under the microscope. Mrs. Wredberg’s diamond is over four carats in weight and about the size of a jellybean, with a pear shape and a lemonade yellow color, according to Park Superintendent Caleb Howell, who first identified the stone to the State Parks news.

The diamond was given the name Lucy by the Wredbergs in honor of Michael’s yellow-furred cat. The diamond has yet to be valued.

After learning the news, a surprised Noreen told the Parks staff, “We honestly didn’t expect we’d discover one, let alone something that huge!”

According to Howell, the area had received an inch of rain, and the moment was ideal for finding a glittering diamond because of the morning sunlight.

For a modest fee, treasure hunters can search for their own precious stones throughout a 37.5-acre plowed field at the Crater of Diamonds park, which stands on top of a historic diamond-bearing volcano crater.

The Strawn-Wagner Diamond, one of the most colorless and internally flawless diamonds ever discovered, was created in the park in 1990.