At Arkansas Crater Of Diamonds State Park, a woman discovers a 4.38-carat gem.

When a woman from Granite Bay, California, and her husband were visiting Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park, she picked up a stone and discovered it was more than just a regular rock.

Noreen and Michael Wredberg had no idea that the gem she had picked up was a 4.38-carat yellow diamond. According to an Arkansas State Parks press release, Noreen discovered the diamond on Sept. 23 while the sun was shining.

It had rained on and off in the days leading up to their arrival.

Waymon Cox, a park interpreter, said the Wredbergs got lucky with great diamond hunting conditions. In less than an hour, Noreen discovered her gem.

“I had no idea it was a diamond at the time,” Noreen explained, “but it looked clean and shiny, so I picked it up.”

The pair first went to Arkansas Hot Springs National Park before embarking on a spur-of-the-moment trip to Crater of Diamonds State Park.

The couple’s attempt to stay warm on their trip paid off in more ways than one, thanks to the colder weather.

“I encouraged Noreen to move closer to the open ground because it was really cold in the park that day. We observed a big, dazzling object after about 40 minutes and scooped it up,” Michael stated, according to CNN News18.

“We consulted the Diamond Discovery Center, which conducted a number of tests on it. Finally, they said it was the park’s largest yellow diamond discovered since October 2020.”

During the year 2021, 258 diamonds were discovered at the park. The worth of the diamond Noreen discovered is now unclear because the park did not provide an evaluation.

A 3.03-carat diamond was discovered in the park in 1990 and was later cut down to 1.09 carats before being placed into a gold ring. The park was able to purchase the ring for approximately $34,000 and exhibit it in the visitor center thanks to donations.

Visitors to Crater of Diamonds State Park are allowed to keep whatever they find. Over 75,000 diamonds have been unearthed since 1906.