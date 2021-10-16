At Anfield, the Liverpool striker strikes a ‘Mohamed Salah-esque’ goal.

On Saturday afternoon, Liverpool’s U23s were in play in Premier League 2 and easily defeated Arsenal 3-0 at Anfield.

Mateusz Musialowski, Paul Glatzel, and James Norris each scored three goals in the second half to secure all three points.

Barry Lewtas’ club came into the game having lost four consecutive league games, although they were the better team in the first half.

Musialowski, who turns 18 today, had a shot deflected inside the first ten minutes before curling a shot wide.

Midway through the opening 45 minutes, Harvey Davies was called into action and made a critical double save to keep the scoreline level.

Little separated the two teams at halftime, but the Reds cranked up their game in the second half.

After a brilliant move from Glatzel, Musialowski was the first to score on 55 minutes.

Glatzel, who is on loan at Tranmere Rovers but has returned to play for the young Reds, scored the next goal with a Mohamed Salah-like finish.

With a drag back in the box, the 20-year-old beat three opponents before sending his effort beyond Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech.

Norris added a second as he raced through on goal and placed the ball into the net.

The U23s’ next Premier League 2 match is on October 25 at Blackburn Rovers.

Davies, Bradley, Beck, Boyes, Koumetio, Clayton, Balagizi (Woltman, 71), Morton, Glatzel, Norris (Dixon-Bonner, 80), Musialowski, Woltman, Woltman, Woltman, Woltman, Woltman, Woltman, Woltman, Woltman, Woltman, Woltman, Woltman, Wo (Bearne, 89). Hughes and Quansah were not utilized as subs.