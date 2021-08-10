At Anfield, a Liverpool starlet had a “unbelievable” moment caught by her brother.

Tyler Morton had a wonderful moment during Liverpool’s pre-season tie with Athletic Bilbao at Anfield on Sunday.

With six minutes remaining in the game, the 18-year-old came on to replace Naby Keita and was greeted with enthusiastic ovation.

Approximately 40,000 fans packed Anfield, making it the Reds’ greatest home crowd since they hosted Atletico Madrid in March of last year.

Morton’s brother, Nathan, was one of those in attendance for the match, and he expressed his joy at seeing his sibling walk out onto the pitch with Anfield nearing capacity.

He wrote, “To witness my brother come on for the team we’ve supported our whole lives in front of a packed Anfield, incredible.”

Morton also played in Liverpool’s friendlies against Mainz and Hertha Berlin, with manager Jurgen Klopp once again starting him off the bench.

Since he was seven years old, the tough midfielder has been a part of the Reds’ Academy and has been tipped for a bright future in the game.

He helped the Under-18s reach the FA Youth Cup final this year and has since established himself as a regular starter for the Under-23s.

Last season, Morton scored 10 goals in all competitions and signed a long-term contract with the club in January.