At an unoccupied Toxteth house, human bones were discovered in a jar.

Police have confirmed that human remains were discovered inside a jar at an unoccupied house in Toxteth.

“At around 12.10pm yesterday (Monday 9 August), we got a report of suspicious circumstances at an empty home on Wordsworth Street, Toxteth,” a Merseyside Police spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday.

“Officers arrived at the scene and discovered a jar containing preserved human bones.

“Police are still on Wordsworth Street today (Tuesday, August 10) conducting intensive investigations to determine the source and age of the remains.”

Last night, a considerable police presence was visible at the property in Toxteth.

Officers erected a cordon around one of the road’s homes, which is close to Toxteth Park Cemetery.

Police were ‘all over the road,’ according to one resident of a street of semi-detached dwellings.

Officers could be spotted in the garden and in the cordon outside the front of the house.

