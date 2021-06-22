At an infected blood inquiry, the father of an Aids victim breaks down in tears.

When paying respect to his two boys who died of Aids after getting infected blood products during treatment for haemophilia at school, their father broke down in tears.

During the 1970s and 1980s, John Peach’s sons, Leigh and Jason Peach, were both students at Lord Mayor Treloar College in Hampshire.

The boys were haemophilic, as were numerous other students at the institution, and were treated at an on-site NHS center in addition to receiving an education at the boarding school.

The children’ therapies were later discovered to be tainted with HIV and hepatitis.

After being diagnosed with the ailments, 72 former students at the institution, who should now be in their 50s, have perished.

In 1985, their doctor, who was treating them at an Oxford hospital, discovered that both Jason and Leigh had contracted HIV and hepatitis B.

Jason’s condition deteriorated, and at the age of 23, he died of Aids. Leigh’s HIV infection developed to Aids, and he died five months later, at the age of 27, in 1994.

Mr Peach, 75, testified at the Infected Blood Inquiry on the second day of hearings, which this week will focus on testimony from former kids at the school.

He claimed the lads were undergoing cryoprecipitate treatment at the Oxford Haemophilia Centre before being treated at home with the NHS’ supply of Lister, which came frozen, prior to joining Lord Mayor Treloar College.

When they returned to school, however, medical records revealed that the boys resumed receiving therapy with products such as Koate, Hemofil, Factor VIII, and Kryobulin, as well as Lister.

When asked if he had been informed that they would be treated with the goods or concentrates at school, he said, “No,” and grew distraught as he did so.

“Were you ever told any information or any risks linked with the risks of taking concentrate?” said lead counsel Jenni Richards QC.

“No, this is the first time I’ve ever seen this,” Mr Peach responded, referring to the. (This is a brief piece.)