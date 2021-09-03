At an anti-vax event, police escorted a former Coronation Street actor away in handcuffs.

At an anti-vaccination protest, a former Coronation Street actor was photographed being carried away in handcuffs by police.

According to Mirror Online, Sean Ward, who portrayed Callum Logan in the iconic ITV serial, posted videos of the march in London on his Instagram story today.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in Canary Wharf to protest the approval of Covid jabs.

“Kids don’t need an experimental poke to show us wrong,” he wrote on one of his social media posts. [sic]

And now images of the former soap star being led away from the scene in handcuffs have surfaced.

The 33-year-old was spotted strolling between two police officers, each of whom was holding one of his arms.

A member of the public also shared shocking footage on Twitter, which showed about six officers encircling the ex-Coronation Street actor and attempting to detain him.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department stated they don’t comment on individual arrests, and it’s unclear why Sean was caught.

On less than a month, the actor, who starred in Coronation Street from 2014 to 2015, attended another demonstration at the ITV and BBC facilities in White City.

He kept posting updates from the area today, indicating how the demonstration was intensifying.

“So we’re at the MHRA building,” he added in a voiceover in a second video. We have two people inside the structure.”

“This is Ellie, she’s vaccine damaged, and she wants to convey her story to the MHRA,” he added, pointing the camera at a woman. Will they pay attention? We’ll have to wait and see.

“The cops have completely blocked the doors and will not allow anyone to enter.”

“MHRA, we want some answers,” he added.

On Twitter, the Metropolitan Police Service provided updates on the protest, confirming that four policemen were hurt throughout the event.

“Officers are at a demonstration outside a business building on Cabot Square in Canary Wharf,” they stated. A handful of officers are on the scene, guarding the building’s entrance.

“Officers are also continuing to attend a different group’s demonstration along Bank Street in Canary Wharf. There have been arrests, and units are still on the site.

“The posse.”

“The summary comes to an end.”