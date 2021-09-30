At Aldi, a mother with a sick toddler had a “tough day” turned around.

An Aldi employee’s actions at the supermarket checkout made a mother’s “bad day” turn around.

Lucy Martin was out shopping with her two children at Aldi’s Clock face store in St Helens, but she was having trouble since her toddler was sick and clinging to her.

However, when she arrived at the cash register, a member of the staff stepped in to assist her.

“To the incredibly kind man called Paul who works at Aldi in Clock Face – and the chap on the till whose name I didn’t catch – thank you,” Lucy said on Facebook.

“I was out shopping with my infant and sick toddler (who was clinging to me like glue), and Paul filled up my groceries at the checkout and then packed everything for me.

“It had been a terrible day, and he was quite helpful. So, Paul, if you happen to be reading this, thank you so much for your generosity; it was really appreciated.”

The post attracted a lot of attention, with nearly a thousand likes and over a hundred comments.

The post’s comments section was swamped with people mentioning Paul, the Aldi employee, and their interactions with him.

“He’s the sweetest dude in the planet!!!” one person exclaimed. I gave him a bouquet of daffodils for Easter because he truly brightens my day, and I always wait in his line.”

“Paul is fantastic,” said another. He’s wonderful with my Down’s Syndrome son and always remembers his birthday. He’s a wonderful individual who truly cares.”