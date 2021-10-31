At Alder Hey, a little boy takes on an epic task to help’sick kids.’

A ‘football-crazy’ seven-year-old raised money for charity by walking 24 kilometers in one weekend.

Last weekend, Isaac O’Connor walked from his home in Eccleston Park, St Helens, to the Manchester United stadium to raise money for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

His drive stems from the fact that his family friend Tyson Fury’s daughter, Athena, was born with a heartbeat that was more than double what it should have been earlier this year, necessitating hospitalization.

According to Isaac, we wanted to do this for Alder Hey because it’s a “very wonderful cause that merits the money,” according to The Washington Newsday.

“There are a lot of sick kids at the hospital, which is incredibly terrible,” he added. “So I wanted to help and earn money for them.”

Isaac and his father, Chris, claimed that after seeing how Alder Hey helps “ill kids” and how they assisted Athena Fury, Isaac was inspired to donate donations for the hospital, and the seed for a charity walk was sown.

To make the weekend more manageable for the youngster, it was split into two 12-mile hikes.

Issac was joined by his mother, who walked from his house in Eccleston Park to Culcheth on Saturday, while Isaac’s father, Chris, accompanied Isaac from his penultimate stop on Saturday all the way to Old Trafford on Sunday.

A 24 mile walk would be unrealistic for most seven-year-olds, but for football-mad Isaac, it was a challenge he ‘knew he had to fulfill’ – and luckily, he already had a training plan to help him prepare.

The St Helens teen trains five to six times a week for his two football teams, Rainhill United and Macclesfield FC Junior Academy, in the hopes of making a career out of the sport one day.

During the trip, Isaac claimed he met a lot of amazing people, including a busker in Warrington who gave Isaac all of the change he had collected throughout the day.

“A number of joggers down the Transpennine Trail stopped to speak with us and donated,” Chris added.”

