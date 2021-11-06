At Aintree, Mac Tottie wins the Grand Sefton Chase.

Mac Tottie (20-1) won the Betway Grand Sefton Chase at Aintree Racecourse, adding to trainer Peter Bowen’s incredible record over Randox Grand National obstacles.

The Welsh trainer was winning for the fifth time at Aintree, but it was the first time for his son, jockey James.

The Bowens are ravenous for more.

The eight-year-major old’s goal for the new year is the Grand National, which will be held on April 9th, and his trainer hinted that he might possibly return to Merseyside next month for the Unibet Becher Chase, which will also be held over the treacherous Aintree hurdles on December 4.

Bowen, who has four Topham Chase victories owing to Dunbrody Millar (2007) and triple star Always Waining (2010-2012), adores the unusual task, having also saddled McKelvey to a close second to Silver Birch in the world’s finest steeplechase in 2007.

With a round of jumping over the major obstacles, Mac Tottie added to his record.

He was sitting off the pace established mostly by Sir Jack Yeats and Via Dolarosa under James Bowen. But he came through to take the lead between the second and last fences.

He galloped all the way beyond the Elbow, holding off Alan King’s Senior Citizen, who was ridden by Adrian Heskin, to win by a length. Manwell (40-1) plugged on to finish third, a further 12 lengths back.

“It’s incredible,” remarked Bowen, the trainer. It’s the seventh time we’ve triumphed over those barriers. I’m not sure why, but they seem to be in good shape around there.

“With McKelvey, we just lost out on the National, so perhaps this will be a National horse.” He is going to be OK. This season, we’ll have to wait and see. He will, however, have an entry.

“(His other son) Sean (Bowen) has won that event twice before, but this is James’ first.

“Last time, things didn’t go so well for him (Mac Tottie).” He had misplaced a shoe, but he was otherwise in terrific shape. At Ayr, he ran strongly in his final race of the previous season. He came in second place in a competitive race.

“It’s possible he’ll return.”

