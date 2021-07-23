At a Welsh Asda, a shopper declares, “I’m from England, I don’t need to wear a mask.”

On Monday, all remaining legal limitations in England were abolished, including the requirement to wear masks indoors.

All restrictions, however, remain in place in Wales.

Asda consumers are involved in a collision, and police have been dispatched to the area.

Last Wednesday, First Minister Mark Drakeford said that practically all coronavirus restrictions in Wales will be withdrawn on August 7, but that face masks will still be required on public transportation and in most indoor settings.

Because the two countries have differing policies, there has been considerable misunderstanding about face-covering restrictions.

According to North Wales Live, Asda was chastised last week for incorrectly claiming that masks were no longer required at a Welsh store.

This week, a Tesco shopper claimed that a Tesco employee told her that masks were “up to the individual” in another Welsh store; however, Tesco has emphasized that this is not the case, and that all employees have been given “clear instruction that our guidelines on face-coverings in Wales have not changed.”

Meanwhile, one local customer claims he witnessed workers attempting to enforce the mask restrictions at an Asda in Kinmel Bay, North Wales, resulting in a fight with a family.

He told North Wales Live: “There was a family in Liverpool kits arguing with a staff member. “I’m from England, so I don’t need to wear a mask,” the man explained.

“I was going to explain he was misinformed about the rules, but he didn’t appear to be the kind to reason with.”

“We have focused on ensuring everyone can get the food they need in a safe environment since the start of the pandemic, and, in line with the latest Welsh Government guidelines, it remains mandatory for customers and colleagues to wear face coverings in our Welsh stores unless exempt,” a Tesco spokesperson said.

“We also keep the safety measures we put in place at the onset of the epidemic in our stores, such as restricting the amount of customers in the store at any given moment and using protective screens.”

