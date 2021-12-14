At a wedding, Jack P Shepherd of Coronation Street ‘can’t keep his eyes off’ his sweetheart.

Jack P Shepherd, who stars on Coronation Street, uploaded a selfie of himself with his girlfriend Hanni Treweek.

For more over two decades, the well-known actor has portrayed David Platt on the cobblestones.

David has had a difficult time finding love throughout the years, while Jack appears to be content with his long-term spouse.

“As Damien Rice remarked, I can’t keep my eyes off of you,” the 33-year-old captioned a photo of the couple during a wedding.

The snapshot was also shared by Hanni, who was tagged in the post.

She wrote on her Instagram story, ” “This photo was shared to me from a lovely wedding we attended. The fact that we still look at each other in this way means everything to me.” From December 2018 to November 2020, Hanni Treweek was a story-liner on Coronation Street, appearing in 484 episodes.

The couple went public in 2017 after Jack’s 15-year relationship with Lauren Shippey, with whom he has two children, came to an end.

Hanni’s 30th birthday was celebrated in the Caribbean in June 2019.

A charmed Jack posted a video of himself and Hanni kissing underwater on Instagram with the caption “My Juliet” during their romantic vacation.