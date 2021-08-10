At a water park, lifeguards save a drowning youngster.

After rescuing and resuscitating a small kid who had nearly drowned, lifeguards have been hailed for their “quick actions.”

A toddler was rescued from the water at Stoke-on-Waterworld Trent’s on Sunday afternoon.

As soon as it became evident that the child was in peril, lifeguards jumped into action and saved them, according to StokeOnTrentlive.

Wayne Goodall is Waterworld’s group commercial and compliance manager.

“We have welcomed millions of people over the course of our 32-year history, and our health and safety record is impeccable,” he said.

“As soon as it was clear that this young youngster was having problems, our lifeguards sprung into action, and their specialized training kicked in. Before the emergency services arrived, they successfully rescued and resuscitated the child.”

“A tragedy was prevented that day because to their quick actions and the well-rehearsed health and safety measures at Waterworld,” Mr Goodall continued.

“We’re also appreciative to the members of the public who came out at the moment to give help to our lifeguards.

“This incident highlights the importance of conducting thorough risk assessments and conducting regular training sessions for our employees.”

“We were alerted to reports of a kid who had drowned in Waterworld at around 3.40pm on Sunday afternoon,” the West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

“Two ambulances were dispatched, along with a paramedic officer and a BASICS Emergency Doctor.

“When ambulance crews arrived, they saw two off-duty paramedics supporting lifeguards who had retrieved a small kid from the ocean.

“He was treated on the scene before being brought to Royal Stoke University Hospital on blue lights, where medics were waiting.

“The infant was awake and breathing when we arrived at the hospital.”