At a UK aquarium, two penguin babies have been born.

A UK aquarium is celebrating the arrival of two penguin hatchlings.

The two chicks were born to parents Ripley and Elton after a breeding season that took place during lockdown at Sea Life London Aquarium. They are the only two gentoo penguins successfully bred in England this year.

One of the chicks, weighing 105g and 98g, is being raised by its biological parents, while the other has been adopted by Max and Snork, another well-known aquarium couple.

“It’s tremendously special to have not just one, but two new babies successfully hatch at the London Aquarium, confirming lockdown love also exists in our gentoo penguin colony,” said Catherine Pritchard, the aquarium’s general manager.

“We can’t wait to watch the hatchlings grow and develop under the watchful eyes of Ripley and Elton, as well as Max and Snork.”

The two ladies’ identities will not be revealed until their sex has been determined.

In May, the first chick began to burst through its egg, a process known as pipping, and the second followed shortly after.

They are claimed to be blending in nicely with the rest of the colony and are being actively monitored by aquarium personnel who will continue to track their progress.

“The continuous success of our gentoo breeding program here at Sea Life London Aquarium is thanks to the wonderful work of our skilled animal care staff, and we can’t wait for our guests to meet the new chicks for themselves,” Ms Pritchard said.