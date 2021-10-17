At a tourist-favored beauty site, tales of demonic worship, ghosts, and UFOs abound.

A famous walking and beauty place in Wirral also has a spooky side.

Bidston Hill, with its 100 acres of heathland and woods, is one of the peninsula’s highest points.

The area was formerly part of Sir Robert Vyner’s estate, and it was purchased by Birkenhead Corporation in 1894 for public use.

It does, however, have a darker side, with ghosts, UFOs, and demonic cults.

It is “one of the most mysterious supernatural landmarks in the country, rises to over 234 feet and has a long, dark reputation as being a meeting place for various covens and occultists,” according to Tom Slemen, a Liverpool expert on all things paranormal, who wrote a guide of haunted places for The Washington Newsday in 2013.

This hill and its famed windmill, built in 1800, are reputed to be haunted by multiple ghosts.

According to legend, a “vaporous outline of a man,” said to be a miller, was slain in the early 1800s and has been observed several times in the region of Bidston Hill windmill.

“A Satanist and murderer” is claimed to be buried near the windmill, according to Tom.

“His ghastly-looking zombie-like figure has been spotted slowly emerging from its tomb on several moonlit nights,” he stated.

This hill, however, is not just haunted by urban legends, but also by murder.

In the 19th century, Bidston was also the site of the terrible Williams murders, in which a woman and her four children were discovered buried in the cellar of a building near Bidston Hall.

The missing father, who was later equated to Jack the Ripper, was swiftly identified by police.

With allegations of UFO sightings, Bidston Hill transcends beyond ghostly stories and into outer space.

Tom stated, ” “Many UFO investigators consider Bidston Hill to be a “window region” — a hotspot of UFO activity where unusual craft and lights in the sky emerge on a regular basis.

“A 25-year-old engineer named Mike Dunne documented a dark disc-shaped UFO that came over Bidston Hill and hovered as recently as July 2012.”

