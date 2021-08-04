At a sports clubhouse, a deadly pathogen was discovered in the water supply.

During routine testing at Crosfields Recreation Club in Great Sankey, Warrington, Legionella bacteria were discovered.

According to Cheshire Live, Warrington Borough Council has been constantly monitoring the situation at the Great Sankey site.

If water droplets infected with Legionella are inhaled, it can induce Legionnaire’s disease, a potentially fatal condition.

Air conditioning units, spas, hot tubs, and faucets and showers that have not been used in a long time are common origins of the sickness.

“We test water supplies within all our buildings for legionella and other germs in accordance with current health and safety legislation and as part of the council’s routine building checks,” a spokesman for Warrington Council said.

“During the pandemic, all council buildings were subjected to frequent tests. Testing at Crosfields Recreation Ground in September 2020 discovered legionella samples in the water supply.

“Due of the Covid-19 regulations, the building was closed to the public at the time of the discovery.

“Since detecting legionella in the water system, we’ve been working closely with contractors and hope to reopen the center as soon as possible,” says the spokesperson.

“Although we understand that the clubhouse remains closed, we are delighted that the outdoor playing fields may still be used and that alternative bathroom facilities are also available.”