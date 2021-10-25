At a spectacular celebration, a city center business started by Liverpool mothers receives an award.

MerseyMade is a creative hub housed inside the historic Gordon Smith Institute on Paradise Street that houses independent company owners, artists, and more.

MerseyMade is a cafe, a diverse selection of locally created products, artist studios, and even event space founded by three mothers who met while doing the school run.

It first debuted in November 2019, just months before the coronavirus epidemic and associated lockdowns, but it is bouncing back while still providing a platform for local artists and creatives, as well as people looking to support homegrown creativity.

MerseyMade has now won an award for the hard work of the crew behind the popular venue.

The venue won the coveted Best Social Media award at the LGBTQ+ Business Awards.

MerseyMade captioned a snapshot of the trophy to its 9k Instagram followers, “We Won!!!!”

Thank you so much to everyone involved with the @lgbtq businessawards for putting on such an incredible night!!! We are ecstatic to have received the BEST SOCIAL MEDIA AWARD. Every single one of us at MerseyMade appreciates it tremendously! “We are overjoyed!!” It was fantastic to see so many LGBTQ+ companies and allies together to celebrate each other’s accomplishments. “Congratulations to all of the other night’s winners; you’re all great.”

The LGBTQ+ Business Awards honors the LGBTQ+ community’s contributions to the economy in the North West of England.

Following the difficulties and sufferings brought on by the epidemic, the North West LGBTQ+ Business Awards, presented by Liverpool FC, honors the successes of LGBTQ+ people in business and commerce in our region.

It took place at Thornton Hall Hotel & Spa in Wirral on Friday, October 22.