At a special school, a severely autistic youngster, 10, was beaten by a police officer.

According to The Washington Newsday, a 10-year-old boy assaulted by a school liaison police officer was profoundly autistic and the event occurred at a special school.

Then there was Merseyside Police PC. At Crewe Magistrates’ Court, Christopher Cruise, 57, was found guilty of assaulting the kid, and his conviction was affirmed when he appealed to a judge at Chester Crown Court.

In January 2020, an event occurred at a special educational needs school in the Liverpool area.

“We didn’t even know about it until Careline called his mother,” a family of the youngster, who did not want to be identified, told The Washington Newsday.

“We didn’t even go to court; the school and Merseyside Police were the ones who did it.

“The entire incident was filmed on CCTV and played in court. He pulled him down a corridor by his hood, which choked him, and then threw him.

“He has autism and has a lot of difficulties. In his mind, he is considerably younger, like a five-year-old.

“As a result of his growth issues, he is likewise undersized for his age.

“We’re all enraged to the point of rage. His days are already difficult.”

The youngster hasn’t spoken about the assault, according to his family, and they’re not sure what triggered it.

After the incident, Cruise, of Long Lane in Aughton, retired from the force, but he will face a disciplinary tribunal on August 12, which might affect his pension.

The former officer, who was assigned to the force’s Safer Schools unit, was fined £800 and forced to pay £100 in damages, as well as £500 in prosecution costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

His appeal resulted him an additional £1,620 in court expenses.

Cruise is accused of “allegedly breaching the Standards of Professional Behaviour, namely; Use of Force, Honesty and Integrity, Discreditable Conduct, Authority Respect and Courtesy to the level of gross misconduct,” according to a notice posted on the Merseyside Police website detailing the disciplinary hearing.

“The officer will face claims that on January 29, 2020, while serving as a Police Liaison Officer at a nearby school, he assaulted a kid by dragging him by the coat, injuring his knee,” according to the notification.

“The summary comes to an end.”