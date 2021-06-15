At a Saints game, ticket holders can ‘jab and go watch the game.’

Vaccinations will be available to eligible ticket holders without an appointment at the Saints against Warrington game this week.

On Thursday, June 17, fans can visit a special drop-in clinic at the stadium to get their vaccinations in advance of the match. There will be no need to make an appointment.

The ‘jab and go watch the game’ program is for any ticket holder who is eligible for the vaccine and tries to make it as simple as possible for people who have not yet had their shot to get protected.

READ MORE: Neighbors evicted for making people’s life a misery

Since it initially opened its doors on January 18th, Merseyside and Cheshire’s mass covid vaccination station at St Helens Rugby Ground has vaccinated tens of thousands of individuals from throughout the region.

The centre, which is run by the St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, reached the amazing milestone of 150,000 vaccinations this week.

“COVID-19 has affected all of our lives, and in our hospitals, we have seen firsthand the destruction this deadly virus can cause,” said Ann Marr OBE, Chief Executive. We continue to advise anyone who has not yet received the vaccine to do so in order to safeguard not just themselves but also their family.

“We’d also like to express our gratitude to everyone at Saints.” They have been exceedingly aggressive in providing us with crucial safety messages to our local community during the pandemic.

“The drop-in vaccination clinics on matchday are just another illustration of our wonderful relationship, with both organizations prioritizing the health of our local community.”

Clinicians and a variety of skilled volunteers staff the first NHS large-scale Covid-19 mass vaccination center in Cheshire and Merseyside.

Hundreds of people have already volunteered to assist at the site since it opened in January, including individuals who have returned to their profession in this time of need.

“We have been working closely with the Trust since the vaccine initiative began, and we are thrilled to once again provide our stadium for the drop-in clinic,” said Saints CEO Mike Rush. The summary comes to a close.