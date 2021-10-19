At a rock concert, a man plunges to his death, and a second fan falls minutes later.

During a rock performance in San Francisco’s Chase Center over the weekend, one person died and at least two others had non-life threatening injuries in separate falls, according to authorities.

According to KQED, officers from the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) arrived to the indoor arena at around 8:55 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports of a person in need of medical assistance and discovered an injured guy.

According to a report by KPIX 5, the unidentified man fell from the Chase Center’s upper-level seating and into seats in Section 116 during the band Phish’s show.

“This thud struck us, and it was a stunning thud… ‘Is it an earthquake?’ one of my companions inquired. ‘I suppose someone fell,’ added the other guy “According to the site, concertgoer Richard Langston stated.

According to a witness, the man landed on his head with enough power to destroy the seat he hit.

The individual was treated by emergency responders, but he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, according to an SFPD spokesperson.

Later, the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office was summoned to the scene. The incident is still being investigated.

According to police, there is no evidence of wrongdoing.

Officers and medics were called back to the Chase Center nearly an hour later, around 9:45 p.m., after reports of another fall.

The second incident involved an adult male who is said to have fallen from section 214 of the venue, landing on another man below.

“He clearly skipped a step and wasn’t holding onto that handrail and just kept sliding,” said Jillian Ragia, another concertgoer.

The two guys who were involved in the second fall, who were not identified, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It was unclear whether police were looking into the second fall.

According to KQED, a Phish spokesman declined to comment, and the band has not tweeted about the event on social media as of Monday.

According to The San Francisco Chronicle, Golden State Warriors and Chase Center spokesman Kimberly Veale issued a statement in response to the two falls.

“We send our sincere sympathies to the guest’s family.

We’re working with the police in the area to figure out exactly what happened “According to the publication, Veale said.

According to NBC Bay Area, officers found no proof of any criminal offense.