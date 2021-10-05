At a retail center, parking fines are distributed “like confetti.”

Angry drivers have been receiving more parking tickets after parking at the Cherry Tree Shopping Centre.

Following a time of free parking due to the pandemic, the centre in Liscard, Wirral, announced that Smart Parking would take over control of the car park in late August.

People began getting £100 fines in the mail less than a month after the charges were reinstated.

Despite the fact that several claimed to be Blue Badge holders, who can park for free for three hours at the Cherry Tree car park, they were fined.

A lot of these issues arose as a result of regular visitors to the facility failing to notice that drivers must now register a Blue Badge using their vehicle registration on one of the payment machines, which was not previously needed.

As a result of the misunderstanding, a number of disabled persons and retirees received fines in the mail.

A Facebook group for persons who have received penalties has been created, and it already has over 550 members.

Since The Washington Newsday initially reported the issue on September 14, one of the admins of the ‘Smart Parking, Cherry Tree Shopping Centre’ group, who did not want to be identified, claimed they are still receiving a large number of fines for Blue Badge users.

“At the present, the most common [problem]is for blue badge holders,” they stated. If your blue badge is visible, the signage states you get three hours free.

“There is no notification stating that the blue badge must be registered.

“There is supposed to be an attendant with a blue badge who takes down the registrations of the vehicles. They don’t appear to do so. This isn’t surprising because I’ve seen it in other parking lots.”

“Secondly is a typo of the registration, such as writing a ‘0′ [zero]instead of a ‘O’ [the letter ‘o’]for example, or missing a letter/number,” they added.

Smart Parking, according to the group administrator, is sending notices “like confetti,” adding, “It will be really awful for the Cherry Tree.”

According to a statement issued on. “The summary has come to an end.”