At a rave, a 17-year-old was stabbed and a man was ‘rugby tackled’ by police.

Just after 6.30 p.m., emergency services got reports of a man being stabbed at a rave on Blackstone Street in Kirkdale.

Before being brought to the hospital, the adolescent was stabbed in the arm and leg. His condition is characterized as serious but stable.

Police are encircling the dance venue and providing live updates.

According to one witness, cops “rugby tackled” a man on the scene.

The rave, which was promoted on the event website Skiddle as “strictly 18+ / No ID – No Entry,” was said to be “strictly 18+ / No ID – No Entry.”

Officers are still on the scene, speaking with potential witnesses and conducting forensic and CCTV investigations.

“This is the very early phases of our investigation into what must have been a frightening situation not only for the victim, but for everyone who witnesses it,” Detective Inspector Chris Saidi-Bidokhti said.

“We know there were a large number of people in attendance at the venue, and officers are attempting to interview with everyone who witnessed any part of the incident or those responsible for fleeing in order to figure out what happened and bring those responsible to justice.”

“Let us know if you haven’t already been spoken to by police and saw or heard anything, or if you think you may have recorded those responsible on camera phones or other devices, and we’ll take action.”

“Your information could be critical in locating and apprehending individuals who are responsible for the crime and removing them from the streets.”

“We simply will not stand by and allow people to carry knives and jeopardize the safety of themselves and others in the city centre or anywhere in Merseyside,” Det Insp Saidi-Bidokhti continued.

“Our officers will continue to work relentlessly with licensed establishments, companies, and our partners, as well as patrol busy locations at crucial times, to ensure that people can go out and enjoy themselves without fear of violence,” says the statement.

If you have any information, please contact Merseyside Police’s social media desk through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre,’ using reference 21000773101.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.