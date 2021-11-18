At a rally in Washington, D.C. on January 6, the State Supreme Court declined to rule on releasing the names of Seattle cops.

The Washington Supreme Court has declined to rule on a complaint seeking to reveal the identity of Seattle police officers who attended a rally in Washington, D.C. on January 6th.

In a brief order issued Wednesday, the judges said they unanimously agreed to remand the case to trial court “for further proceedings.” The officers’ anonymity was protected by the court’s restraining order.

According to The Associated Press, six cops have filed a lawsuit against many persons who attempted to learn their names by filing public records requests. The records requests also sought information about the Office of Police Accountability’s inquiry into their behavior in the nation’s capital. The policemen’ names had been ordered to be released by a judge, but they appealed and were granted a temporary restraining order.

After the inquiry determined they had broken the law in D.C., the names of two of the cops, who are married, were made public. The other four cops, according to the monitoring agency, did not break any laws or procedures. Caitlin and Alexander Everett, the two policemen who acted improperly, were fired. The four others persisted in their case, saying that revealing their identities would result in harassment.

The court heard oral arguments in the case on Nov. 9. Some judges questioned whether the policemen could expect their privacy while attending an event that was widely publicized and attended by the US President.

There was no explanation given as to why the justices decided to refer the case to another court rather than issuing a decision.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The inquiry into the police’ participation in the “Stop the Steal” demonstration will be released, according to Neil Fox, a lawyer for one of the persons who demanded the identities.

“There’s still a lot of public interest in removing the shroud of secrecy around former President Trump’s attempt to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power less than a year ago,” Fox said.

“We will immediately submit a motion in superior court, pursuant to the Supreme Court’s order, requiring these six police officers to reveal their identities if they wish to pursue their complaint.” We are hoping for a release from the supreme court. This is a condensed version of the information.