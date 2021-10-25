At a rally in support of Kyrie Irving, anti-vaxxers descended on the Barclays Center.

On Sunday, a swarm of anti-vaxxers descended on Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in support of Nets forward Kyrie Irving, who has refused to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hundreds of supporters of the “no vaccine mandate” movement can be seen yelling “stand with Kyrie” as a group of individuals storm through barricades in the area in a Twitter video from the scene. Security personnel attempt to prevent the group from passing the steel barricades in the video, but people push through. A protester with a “stand with Kyrie” banner can be seen arguing with a security guard as the guard tries to put the barricade down at one point in the video. Others can be seen pushing through barricades and security personnel right at the facility’s entrance.

During the protest, scores of Irving supporters were able to cross the steel bars and move to the front of the Barclays Center while wearing “stand with Kyrie” shirts. While others screamed “let Kyrie play,” one demonstrator was spotted lifting and dropping a barricade. Others wore t-shirts that read “Black Lives Matter.”

In another video, some demonstrators are seen obstructing the road as cars attempt to pass.

Irving sat out of the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Charlotte Hornets, prompting the violent protest. The venue “briefly closed” the facility on Sunday, according to the New York Post, “in order to evict protestors from the main doors on the plaza and guarantee attendees could safely enter the stadium.”

“Ticketed attendees” were permitted into the building, according to venue officials, and “the game proceeded according to schedule.”

While the NBA does not require players to be vaccinated, New York City does. Professional athletes in local sports are required to be vaccinated before they are allowed to practice or play in public arenas.

According to CBS News, the 29-year-old former Cleveland Cavaliers star stated in an Instagram Live that he believes he is “doing what’s best for me.” “I understand the ramifications here, and if that means I’m judged and stigmatized for it, so be it,” he remarked. Irving, who helped the Nets qualify for the playoffs last season, also stated that he will not retire.

Sean Marks, the general manager of the Brooklyn Nets, stated earlier this month that the franchise respects Irving's decision. "The option, however, limits his capacity to be a full-time part of the team, something we will not allow any member of our team to do."