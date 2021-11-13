At a public session, a lawmaker slams an anti-vaccine mandate activist’s Holocaust remark.

At a public hearing on Friday, Kansas state Sen. Pat Petey condemned an anti-vaccine mandate activist’s Holocaust remark.

At a joint legislative committee meeting, Kansas City citizen Daran Duffy and two members of his family wore huge yellow Stars of David on their chests, a tribute to the stars Jews were compelled to wear in Germany under the Nazis.

Petey, a Democrat, raised such a strong objection that the committee’s Republican chairwoman had to givel her down.

She said Duffy, “You don’t appreciate Jewish people.” “You’re sacrificially destroying that memory.” “Such comparisons are inappropriate and have no similarity to the issues we are debating today,” Senate President Ty Masterson subsequently tweeted, adding, “Such comparisons are incorrect and bear no relation to the issues we are debating today.” Despite harsh condemnation, a few detractors have equated President Joe Biden’s mandates to the Holocaust, which killed millions of Jews during World War II. According to The Associated Press, most requirement opponents are anti-vaccine, and some propagate extensive falsehoods regarding COVID vaccinations.

The legislative committee approved two bills on Friday: one to make it simpler for workers to claim religious exemptions from COVID vaccine mandates, and another to grant unemployment benefits to workers who are dismissed for refusing to get vaccinated. Both are in response to Vice President Biden’s vaccine mandates, which affect over 100 million workers.

Republican ideas aimed at financially safeguarding workers who refuse COVID vaccinations have been met with considerable opposition from influential Kansas business groups, while other anti-mandate campaigners believe it is insufficient.

Republican lawmakers convened a special session of the GOP-controlled legislature during Thanksgiving week to discuss the two GOP plans to overturn the mandate. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, has stated her opposition to Biden’s requirements but has not embraced any specific proposals. The legislature will convene again on November 22.

The Kansas Chamber of Commerce and the state chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business also criticized the ideas. They are concerned that the unemployment measure will be costly, resulting in higher state taxes on firms that contribute to the benefits’ funding. They claimed that the second bill would require employers to choose between incurring federal fines for issuing exemptions too easily or facing litigation from disgruntled employees who do not receive them.

