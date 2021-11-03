At a pub, a man was struck in the head by a gang shouting racial comments.

On October 18 at around 4.45 p.m., police were dispatched to Cooper’s Pub on Cases Street near Clayton Square after complaints of a man being assaulted outside.

Three males approached the victim and began hurling racist epithets his way.

The mob then chased the victim into Clayton Square and repeatedly hit him in the head while yelling racist slurs.

The gang fled on foot in the direction of Liverpool Central train station after the incident.

Due to his injuries, the assailant’s victim was brought to the hospital. The experience had left him profoundly rattled.

“It is deplorable that someone could be subjected to such cruel racist insults in 2021,” Detective Inspector Steve O’Neill said.

“Hate will not be allowed in any form by Merseyside Police, and we are trying to identify and prosecute those involved for this act.”

“I’m pleading with anyone who recognizes themselves in these photos to come forward.” We believe they may have crucial information for our ongoing investigations.

“Likewise, if you were in Clayton Square at the time of the event and witnessed anything, please contact us.

“You can contact us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers; whichever method you choose, please come forward.”

To identify individuals responsible, investigators are using CCTV and witness accounts, and they are also releasing photographs to help identify males they want to speak to about the event.

Anyone with information should contact Merseyside Police through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police Contact Centre with reference 21000724582. You can also phone 101 or contact Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their website at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.

There are a number of third-party reporting facilities accessible around Merseyside if you want to report a hate crime but don’t want to phone the police first. Stop Hate UK is one of these organizations. “The summary has come to an end.”