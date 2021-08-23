At a press conference, Joe Biden was chastised for forgetting the name of the FEMA Director.

Conservative pundits have chastised Joe Biden for appearing to stumble when announcing the director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) at a press conference on Sunday.

During a press conference on Tropical Storm Henri and the evacuation operation in Afghanistan, Biden appeared to pause when speaking with FEMA Director Deanne Criswell. The video has gone viral on social media, with many people condemning the president for appearing to forget the name of the agency’s director after conversing with her just moments before.

It’s unclear whether Biden’s delay was an attempt to hide a stutter, a problem he’s had since he was a child.

“I can’t think of anyone better to head this effort than… um, Deanne, uh, Criswell of FEMA,” Biden remarked, alluding to FEMA’s response to the nation’s northeast’s flash flooding and storm conditions.

However, when speaking about flash floods in Tennessee, Biden mentioned Criswell earlier in his address.

About 20 seconds into the live conference, he stated, “I just got briefed by the FEMA Administrator, who is here with me today — Ms. Criswell — about the flash flooding in Waverly, Tennessee, and neighboring towns in Tennessee.”

RNC Research, a Republican National Party account, tweeted, “Joe Biden appears to struggle to remember his FEMA administrator’s name.” “Stressed and struggling,” one woman said, while another male joked, “Joementia.. cognitive test now, hearings in Congress now.”

“Did Joe Biden just forget the name of his FEMA director?” Spencer Brown, managing editor of the conservative news site Townhall.com, tweeted.

Is it possible that Joe Biden forgot the name of his FEMA director?

The Daily Express, a British tabloid, hopped on board as well, labeling the address a “awkward goof” that contributed to his “long list of failures.”

Joe, please don’t! Biden stumbles through disaster briefing, forgetting FEMA director’s name https://t.co/us5bbqSn1M

Joe, oh no! On Monday, the publication tweeted, “Biden fumbles during emergency briefing as he forgets name of FEMA head.”

