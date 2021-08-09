At a popular beauty site, a man dies in a beach disaster.

A man was taken from the water of a popular beach near Abersoch, North Wales, and died.

On Friday afternoon (August 6), emergency personnel were dispatched to Porth Neigwl, colloquially known as Hell’s Mouth, after reports of a man in difficulties in the sea.

Despite the attempts of paramedics and members of the public to save him, the guy died at the site, according to the Daily Post.

“A man has regrettably died after getting into difficulty in the water in Porth Neigwl in Pwllheli on Friday, 6th August,” police stated in a statement released after the tragedy.

“North Wales Police were dispatched to a report of a man being taken from the water around 2.45 p.m.

“Emergency services were dispatched, including the coastguard and Welsh Ambulance Service, but the man was pronounced dead at the spot, despite everyone’s best attempts.

“Officers are assisting the man’s family, and our thoughts are with them during this tremendously trying time.” One surfer described the scenes as “terribly sad and traumatic.”

“There was a swarm of people encircling someone on their back on the beach,” recalled Bryn Dando, 45, of Llanfair Caereionion, near Welshpool.

“Several of us went over with towels to keep him warm while the paramedics from the chopper raced across the beach.

“Other surfers had arrived with their boards, forming a windbreak around him.

“I didn’t want to intrude any longer; I wanted to keep a polite distance because his family was clearly upset.” Hell’s Mouth, near Abersoch, is a popular bodyboarding and surfing area known for its powerful currents and severe winds.