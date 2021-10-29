At a popular beach, anti-vaccine graffiti was scrawled.

Anti-vaccine graffiti was sprayed on one of the main gates to a famous beach.

“This vaccination injures!” were scribbled on the United Utilities pumping station near Crosby Beach, next to the Mariners Road parking lot. “Kids r 2 precious,” as well as “Kids r 2 precious.”

Anti-lockdown graffiti was spray-painted on a sandstone wall enclosing the 400-year-old Crosby Hall and the town’s Sainsbury’s earlier this year.

The graffiti happened after United Utilities removed the wall so that the Friends of Crosby Beach could paint an environmentally themed mural on it.

“The outside of our pumping station on Crosby Beach has been removed in preparation for the Friends of Crosby Beach community group to paint it with a colorful environmental-themed mural,” a representative for United Utilities stated.

“Unfortunately, the graffiti was completed before the community artwork could begin, but the community organization has stated that it will return to the location as soon as possible to paint over the graffiti before work on the mural can begin.”

In the week ending October 20, there were 1,145 coronavirus cases in Sefton, which is 91 more than the previous week.

The most recent infection rate is 415.0 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of infections increasing by 9% week over week.

Sefton Council’s spokeswoman said: “We’d want to remind people that COVID-19 infection rates in Sefton are on the rise, and vaccinations are the best way to keep them down.

“Getting your immunization, whether it’s your first or second, is still really simple.

“Anyone aged 18 and up in Sefton can find a walk-in vaccination location or make a vaccination appointment by visiting www.nhs.uk/coronavirus-vaccination or dialling 119 free.”