At a normal checkup with her kid, Mum’s world was turned upside down.

A model and reality TV celebrity has said that she will shave her head to show her support for her son, who is undergoing chemotherapy.

Debbie Connolly, 39, from Southport, is a regular on TOWIE and also works as a model and cosmetics artist.

Jamie Connolly, her 16-year-old son, was born with an immunodeficiency condition and has spent his whole life undergoing tests and treatment.

Debbie says she accepted Jamie being on treatment for the remainder of his life after the initial shock and sadness since it meant he was healthy.

Debbie, on the other hand, claims that a routine appointment in June flipped their lives upside down.

“He was born with the disease, they were never able to figure out which one it was particularly, but they put him on medication and we were to have regular appointments,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“He appears to be in excellent health at the moment, and he appears to be in better shape than he has ever been, so we were not concerned at all. The doctor then informed me that if he does not receive chemotherapy, he will most likely develop Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.”

Jamie will also need a complex bone marrow transplant and will spend at least three months at Manchester Children’s Hospital.

Debbie will remain in the hospital with Jamie in a germ-free room, which means she will be unable to see her other two children.

“It’s going to be extremely difficult, but there’s no way I could leave him in there alone,” she continued.

Jamie is expected to lose his hair due to the high dose of chemotherapy he will receive.

Debbie is planning to shave her head in support of Jamie and to raise money.

“I won’t be able to work at all, and my partner won’t be able to work much since he’ll be looking after the kids,” she continued.

“I’d also like to gather funds to fly Jamie to London so he has something to look forward to while he’s in the hospital.”

Debbie’s head will be shaved on September 3rd.

Click here for more information or to make a contribution.