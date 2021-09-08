At a Newsom campaign event, a professor referred to Larry Elder as “a Black Face on White Supremacy.”

During a Labor Day campaign rally for California Governor Gavin Newsom, a professor from California State University Los Angeles (CSU LA) described Larry Elder as “a Black face on white supremacy.”

Newsom is campaigning for re-election ahead of a statewide gubernatorial recall election on September 14, which could result in his expulsion from office if a majority of California voters vote to recall him. Since commencing his recall campaign in July, Elder, a conservative radio presenter who is running as a Republican, has consistently polled ahead of other recall candidates and is widely regarded the frontrunner of the race.

Melina Abdullah, a professor and former chair of CSU LA’s Department of Pan-African Studies, spoke at the African American Voter Registration, Education, and Participation Project (AAVREPMonday )’s event in Los Angeles County’s Crenshaw neighborhood.

According to tweets from Kyle Stokes, a reporter with the Southern California NPR affiliate KPCC, California State Senator Sydney Kamlager appeared to refer to Elder without mentioning him by name, saying one recall candidate “thinks he might have an edge because of his color,” but adding racism “comes in all shapes and sizes, and we’re not stupid.”

Abdullah then addressed the crowd, addressing Elder specifically.

According to Stokes’ tweets, Abdullah stated, “She didn’t say his name, but I will: Larry Elder is a Black face on white supremacy.”

Abdullah, as well as the AAVREP Twitter account, later retweeted Stokes’ post quoting her.

Following Sen. @sydneykamlager’s lead, @DocMellyMel names the as-yet-unnamed recall challenger. “She didn’t use his name, but I’ll say it for her: Larry Elder is a Black face for white supremacy.”

September 6, 2021 — Kyle Stokes (@kystokes)

Abdullah isn’t the first individual to accuse Elder of ties to California’s white supremacy. “Larry Elder is the Black Face of White Supremacy,” a columnist for The Los Angeles Times stated last month. You’ve been forewarned,” says the narrator. One week later, the same columnist, Erika D. Smith, released a follow-up story in which she claimed that Elder’s “fans” had “proven” the initial article’s argument through emails written after it was published.

