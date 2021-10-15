At a New York auction, a Van Gogh painting seized by Nazis is expected to fetch at least $20 million.

According to the Associated Press, a painting by Vincent van Gogh that was stolen by Nazis during World War II is anticipated to be auctioned off in November for $20 million or more. Other items from the collection of Edwin L. Cox, a Texas oilman who died last year at the age of 99, will also come up for auction on November 11 at Christie’s in New York City.

Wheatstacks, a watercolor by Van Gogh painted in 1888, depicts three tall haystacks in a field close to harvest workers on a sunny summer day, and is projected to earn $20 million. A sky with many shades of blue and multiple buildings can be observed in the background.

Wheatstacks is not one of Vincent van Gogh’s most well-known works, yet it was created during his most productive years. Christie’s vice chairman of 20th and 21st century art, Giovanna Bertazzoni, called the sculpture a “tour de force of extraordinary excellence” in a statement. The piece could possibly establish a new auction price record for a van Gogh painting on paper, according to the auction house. According to The New York Times, the current record holder is La Moisson en Provence, which sold for $14.7 million in 1997.

After assisting discussions between the Texas oilman’s heirs who now own it and the heirs of two Jewish art collectors who owned it at various times before it was looted by the Nazis, Christie’s was able to auction Wheatstacks. According to a Christie’s representative, the terms of the settlement are confidential.

It was purchased in 1913 by manufacturer Max Meirowsky, who fled Nazi persecution in Germany for Amsterdam in 1938.

Wheatstacks was entrusted to Meirowsky by a Parisian art dealer, who sold it to Alexandrine de Rothschild, a member of the illustrious Jewish banking dynasty.

At the outbreak of World War II, Rothschild escaped to Switzerland, and the Nazis took her art collection, including the van Gogh watercolor, during the Occupation.

The artwork’s whereabouts between the end of WWII and the 1970s are unknown, but Cox purchased it in 1979 from the Wildenstein gallery in New York.

